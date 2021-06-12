Ghee adulteration racket busted in Prakasam, 3 held

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police have busted a ghee adulteration racket and arrested three persons. The police seized around 10,000 kg Palmolive oil tins, around 1,000 litres of adulterated ghee stock, adulterated chilli powder stored in a godown on Friday. The accused were identified as C Ashok (30), his wife Ch Navya (29) and a worker V Suseela (30).

According to SP Siddhartha Kaushal, the Ongole-Taluk police and special branch police conducted the raids and seized large quantities of adulterated ghee and Palm oil stocks from a warehouse in Nagendra Nagar under the city limits. The SP visited the place where the adulterated ghee is manufactured. He said Ashok and others have been doing this business for the past six months. They sold adulterated ghee and oil worth Rs 72 lakh to several hotels and sweet shops.