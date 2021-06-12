STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s pure business, No politics in CM meetings with union ministers: YSRC

The Chief Minister has requested the Centre to release pending arrears to the civil supplies department, funds for infrastructure works in newly-formed colonies and  Polavaram project.

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited New Delhi to seek funds and protect the interests of the state, Government Advisor ( Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has made it clear that the meetings of the CM with Union Ministers has nothing to do with politics.Speaking to the media at the party central office at Tadepalli near here on Friday, Sajjala said the Chief Minister met five Union Ministers and Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog in Delhi and discussed pending issues related to the State.

Sajjala flayed the TDP and a section of the media for politicising the CM’s Delhi tour and said Jagan has been trying sincerely to get funds for the State, which has been financially hit due to the Covid pandemic. He slammed TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for alleging that the Chief Minister had visited New Delhi to save himself from cases. He questioned why the cases were not waived off till now if that is the case as Jagan visited Delhi many times by now.

In fact, it was TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who used to make secret pacts with the Centre in the previous government and it is well known that he had compromised Special Category Status by accepting the special package.Sajjala also came down heavily on Naidu for claiming credit for release of Godavari water to delta through Polavaram spillway and reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has stated that Naidu had been using Polavaram project as an ATM. 

The Chief Minister has requested the Centre to release pending arrears to the civil supplies department, funds for infrastructure works in newly-formed colonies and  Polavaram project. The CM also sought approval for the decentralisation of administration and raised Special Category Status, he said and expressed confidence that the results will come soon.  He said they have requested to appoint a Supreme Court judge to solve bifurcation issues and added that there won’t be any solution through conflicts. The issues like SCS would be solved only when the ruling party at the Centre depends on regional parties for support and the issue should be kept alive till then, he observed.  

