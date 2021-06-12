STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

North coastal districts brace for heavy rains for 3 days under monsoon effect

According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, the highest rainfall of 5.4 cm occurred at Penumantra of West Godavari. 

Published: 12th June 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains are expected in the coastal districts, more so in the north coastal parts of the state, over the next three days under the influence of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and an active southwest monsoon.Since Thursday morning, rainfall occurred at a few places in the coastal districts, particularly in Krishna and West Godavari, while mostly dry weather prevailed in Rayalaseema region. The highest rainfall of 3 cm was reported in Vijayawada. 

According to IMD forecast, the low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists, and is likely to become more marked on Saturday and move westnorthwest wards across Odisha.

Thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places in north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on Saturday. Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated places in the south coastal districts over the next three days. 

In 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, Vijayawada and Tanuku registered 3 cm of rain, followed by 2 cm in Amalapuram of East Godavari and Tadepalligudem of West Godavari. Rains up to 1 cm were registered at several places in the coastal districts. According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, the highest rainfall of 5.4 cm occurred at Penumantra of West Godavari. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
low pressure Bay of Bengal
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp