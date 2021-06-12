North coastal districts brace for heavy rains for 3 days under monsoon effect

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains are expected in the coastal districts, more so in the north coastal parts of the state, over the next three days under the influence of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and an active southwest monsoon.Since Thursday morning, rainfall occurred at a few places in the coastal districts, particularly in Krishna and West Godavari, while mostly dry weather prevailed in Rayalaseema region. The highest rainfall of 3 cm was reported in Vijayawada.

According to IMD forecast, the low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists, and is likely to become more marked on Saturday and move westnorthwest wards across Odisha.

Thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places in north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on Saturday. Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated places in the south coastal districts over the next three days.

In 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, Vijayawada and Tanuku registered 3 cm of rain, followed by 2 cm in Amalapuram of East Godavari and Tadepalligudem of West Godavari. Rains up to 1 cm were registered at several places in the coastal districts. According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, the highest rainfall of 5.4 cm occurred at Penumantra of West Godavari.