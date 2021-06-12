STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sood Foundation starts ‘free O2 to home’ service

It is the first time such a service has been launched in the state with an objective to ensure no casualty occurs due to oxygen shortage.

Published: 12th June 2021 09:11 AM

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Sood Charity Foundation of actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood in association with De One Infrastructure, Covid-19 Care, SWAG Bikes has started Free-Oxygen-to-Home (in emergency cases only) service in Anantapur district on Friday. It is the first time such a service has been launched in the state with an objective to ensure no casualty occurs due to oxygen shortage.

Speaking on the occasion, Sood Charity Foundation representative Amit Purohit said they started the service keeping critical and emergency cases in mind. “Our foundation has already started a similar service in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and this is the first time, we have launched the programme in Andhra Pradesh,” he said. 

According to him, the medical oxygen cylinders will be stocked in Kovur Nagar in Anantapur district HQ and a call placed to helpline (7069999961), the oxygen cylinders will be delivered to the said house free of cost within a few minutes. The service is meant to cater to the critical and emergency cases in 80-km radius of the district headquarters.

Later a demonstration of how to use the medical oxygen cylinders was conducted in presence of the police officers and mediapersons. Sonu Sood addressed the gathering through a videoconference and wished them good luck.

