State receives coronavirus aid worth Rs 17 crore in 20 days

As many as 1200 oxygen concentrators and 184 cylinders have been received, and over 1000 oxygen concentrators have been assured to the state. 

Published: 12th June 2021 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh received Rs 17 crore worth of Covid aid in the last 20 days, said Covid state nodal officer A Srikanth.He said several organisations and institutions, as well as individuals, have come forward to assist in the treatment of Covid patients in the state. “Most of the Covid aid focus around augmentation of medical infrastructure, particularly in area and rural hospitals,” the official said 

Important medicines worth Rs 1.5 crore were received from Biophore, Lupin, IndiaBulls and others. Nirmaan, a non-profit, is offering ICU beds in area hospitals. With the help of ACT Foundation, oxygen plants are being established in 6 district area hospitals in phase 1. Master Card and Modulus Housing are providing mobile hospital units. 

As many as 1200 oxygen concentrators and 184 cylinders have been received, and over 1000 oxygen concentrators have been assured to the state. Some of the donations expected in the coming days are from Democracy People Organization (25 concentrators to each district),  Vasavi College Alumni-1998 batch (2 oxygen plants with 350 LPM capacity worth Rs 70 lakh), HUL (200 concentrators worth Rs 1 crore), USISP (400 concentrators worth Rs 2 crore),  SCIMA (200 concentrators to Kadapa, Anatapur & Kurnool worth Rs  1 crore), NTPC (hospital beds and other furniture worth Rs 1 crore), UNICEF (200 concentrators worth Rs 1.2 crore)

Linde India will donate concentrators worth Rs 10 lakh to Anantapur, Flex Chennai will donate Rs 1 crore worth oxygen and steel cylinders to the state. Greenpanel is offereing 25 concentrators worth Rs 12.5 lakh to Anantapur; Swasth Digital Health Foundation and ACT have collaborated to donate 1,000 oxygen concentrators to hospitals. The WHO has donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Visakhapatnam Covid Care Centers. Their total value is Rs 55 lakhs.

AP Chamber of Commerce has donated 4,500 N95 masks and 10,000 surgical masks to both Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts, and seven oxygen concentrators worth Rs 25 lakh to Visakhapatnam. 

