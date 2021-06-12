Vijayawada, Guntur in UNIDO selected cities’ list 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Taking an initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, carbon footprint, encourage sustainability and investments, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) has introduced Sustainable Cities Integrated Approach Pilot Project and selected 28 cities in the world. Of them, five cities from India, including Guntur and Vijayawada, have been selected. The programme is aligned with Swachh Bharat Mission.

The four components to be implemented by UNIDO in the selected cities include Sustainable Urban Planning and Management, undertaken by UN-HABITAT, Investment and Technology Demonstration Project (low carbon investments). The third component is Capacity Building in Solid Waste and Wastewater Management and the fourth relates to providing Technical Assistance for Strengthening Municipal Finance and Credit Rating for the next one year and give possible plans for the next 10 to 15 years.

The UNIDO has engaged the University of Washington, US for providing technical aid to the five pilot cities on municipal finance and credit rating. The programme is initiated in the country with its launch in Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on June 8 through a virtual conference by the UNIDO South Asia Head Rene Van Berkel. Training will be imparted to the GMC officials by the representatives of UNIDO and the University of Washington. As a part of it, electric autos launched to collect solid waste from Guntur households. These autos will be recharged with solar power to reduce emission of carbons.