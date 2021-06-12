YSRC urges  LS speaker to disqualify Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief whip in the Lok Sabha Margani Bharath has requested Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to disqualify YSRC MP from Narasapuram K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju for indulging in anti-party activities.

In the memorandum submitted to the Lok Sabha speaker, the YSRC MP from Rajamahendravaram said Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju was elected on the YSRC party ticket, but was indulging in anti-party activities. He sought cancellation of Raju’s membership from Parliament. He stated that the party had already submitted evidence to the Speaker in the past over the remarks made by the Narasapuram MP against the party and his anti-party activities and appealed to the Speaker for his disqualification on several occasions.