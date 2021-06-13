STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s time to prepare for Covid third wave: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the extent of suffering and devastation caused by the first and second waves of Coronavirus on the lives of the people, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need for the government, voluntary organisations and individual front line champions making advance preparation to overcome the threat of a prospective third wave of the pandemic.

People are now in a pathetic situation that they would not be able to face any further destruction, he said.
Naidu was speaking in a webinar along with experts and Covid frontline warriors on the “Ways to ensure overall wellbeing of society” organised as part of the ‘#Wemusttalk’ initiative of the NTR Memorial Trust on Saturday.

Actor, humanitarian and Covid frontline activist Sonu Sood also took part in the online discussion.Naidu lauded the efforts being made by Sonu Sood to reach out to the ill-fated migrant workers whose lives were ridden with crisis during the pandemic. Sonu Sood stood as the best example and an icon by giving an immediate response when the people were in need, Naidu said. He said the NTR Memorial Trust has been actively extending oxygen, telemedicine, food supply and other services to the needy patients.

There were more casualties and related infections like black fungus, white fungus and yellow fungus. Pathetic scenes were seen when whole families were washed out. Children were turned into orphans overnight, he said.

Naidu spoke on the significance of vaccination, saying that the first dose would give basic protection and the second dose would ensure that even if a person is infected, the impact would be mild. The Centre has decided to give vaccines to all those above 18 years of age for free. Now, trials were going on to make vaccines for those in the 3 to 18 years age groups.

The TDP chief said that the cases were coming down in the second wave. But there should be no scope for any complacency. Everybody should brace up for any situation that might come up if there was a wave 3.0. Precautionary measures should be taken without fail. Sonu Sood said everybody should take part in the Covid frontline service activities since it would involve just a resolve to help but not any money. The Covid had taught empathy, humanity and humility to the whole world. The enduring challenge would remain how to ensure sustainable livelihoods for countless workers who lost their work. 

