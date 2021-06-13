Open inquiry held against 23 ‘errant’ Prakasam cops

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a disciplinary initiative, Prakasam district police has conducted a fair inquiry into allegations against some of its personnel.

‘Oral Inquiry Fair’ was conducted by Additional SP (Admin) B Ravi Chandra at the Police Function Hall in the city on Saturday.

It was held against 23 cops against whom certain allegations were made. The aggrieved and witnesses were questioned and their statements recorded during the probe. Some police personnel, who earlier worked in Prakasam and now transferred to other districts, were questioned through video link.

“Everyone is equal before the law. The officers should act impartially during the probe. All the police personnel, including officers and field-level staff, should be sincere and discharge their duties efficiently,” said SP Siddharth Kaushal.

The fair was conducted on the directions of the SP and those inquiries which were pending with the sub-divisional police officers and Circle Inspectors were taken up. Proceedings were held against head constable SK Khajavali of Santhamaguluru. Inquiry officer and Kandukur Circle Inspector V Sriram interacted with Sheik Nafeez Basha, who worked as SI of Santhamaguluru police station earlier and now shifted to Guntur CID, through a video link.

Errant cops to face action after inquiry

His statement was recorded as an evidence in the proceedings against the head constable.

Similarly, Armed Reserve DSP K Raghavendra Rao examined the witnesses DSP M Raja Rao, who is presently attached to CID Headquarters at Mangalagiri and D Vasu, who is presently in PTO, Mangalagiri, through video link as part of the inquiry against head constable PV Narayana.

Additional SP Ravi Chandra said of the total 28 oral inquiries, 23 were processed by 18 investigating officers at the fair. “Orders pertaining to departmental action will be issued after the inquiry into the allegations against the police personnel,” he added.