STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Operation Muskaan' brings smiles to 34,037 kids in Andhra Pradesh

83.4% of rescued children are boys and 16.6% girls; several kids reunited with parents; 66 tested +ve for Covid-19 

Published: 13th June 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada CP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao interacts with children rescued under Operation Muskaan in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

Vijayawada CP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao interacts with children rescued under Operation Muskaan in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh police have rescued 34,037 children, including child labourers, abandoned ones and street children, under its flagship initiative Operation Muskaan. The police department conducted four week-long drives of Operation Muskaan in 2020 and 2021. In the first phase conducted on April 2020, more than 1,000 teams comprising of police and officials other departments concerned such as Childline, revenue, labour department and Women and child welfare, have rescued 4,035 children and another 4,806 children were rescued in the second phase (July 2020), 16,457 kids in the third phase (November 2020) and 8,739 in the last phase (May 2021) in all the 13 districts across the State. 

According to the data released on the World Day Against Child Labour, the State police observed that 83.4 per cent of the rescued children are boys and the rest 16.6 per cent girls. The data revealed that 68.1 per cent of them chose to work as labourers or domestic help due to poverty, 22.74 per cent due to family tradition and social backwardness and 9.025 per cent were forced to end up as labourers as they have no parental care. 

The police also conducted an analysis on the nature of the work they are involved in. Majority of the children (both boys and girls accounts to 51 per cent) were daily wage workers, 12 per cent of them are street children, around 2 percent  are beggars while the rest 33.71 per cent were working in cashew nut shops, chilli fields, tea shops, motor mechanic shops, hotels, restaurants and roadside dhabas. 

Interestingly, more than 61 per cent of the rescued kids have completed education between class 6 to 10 and 26 per cent completed primary schooling between class 1 to 5 while the rest 12 per cent are illiterates. 
“We have arranged alternate support to the rescued kids and told their parents not to send their children for work again.

All the children have been enrolled in schools and social welfare hostels and we are monitoring their activities on a regular basis,” said DGP Gautam Sawang. Age-wise analysis of the data shows that the majority of the kids (76 per cent) are aged between 11 to 15. Around 21 per cent of the rescued children are aged between 6 to 10 while a marginal 2 per cent are aged below 5 years. Police also performed Covid-19 tests on around 5,642 (16.6 percent) children of which 66 (1.17 per cent) tested positive. They were isolated and given treatment. “No children rescued under Operation Muskaan succumbed to COVID-19,” the DGP added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh police Operation Muskaan
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp