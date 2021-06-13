STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plan to expedite rehab of Polavaram Project Displaced Families

According to official sources, 5,000 PDFs are ready to be moved currently and the number is set to increase once the financial and compensation obligations are met by the government.

By Jayanth P  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government has chalked out an elaborate plan to expedite the rehabilitation of project displaced families (PDFs) of first phase (+41.15 contour) of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) in the next two-three months. Accordingly, departments executing the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) colonies’ works have been told to complete them by the end of July.

Officials have planned to shift 24 habitations with 1,999 PDFs in June, 31 habitations with 5,226 PDFs in July and 30 habitations with 9,069 PDFs in August, as per the presentation made to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. “More workforce is being brought in and more machinery is being deployed to expedite the works. We have prepared a month-wise plan to complete the first phase of rehabilitation by August. Efforts are being made to complete the R&R colonies by the end of next month,” a senior official explained.

According to official sources, 5,000 PDFs are ready to be moved currently and the number is set to increase once the financial and compensation obligations are met by the government. The officials have also proposed to provide temporary rehabilitation to some PDFs in case the works, which are affected by Covid-19, are further delayed.

As the flood levels begin to rise in Godavari in July, the Union Ministry is learnt to have expressed concern over stretching the rehabilitation until August as some villages may face submergence in case of heavy floods like last year, which witnessed a peak of 23 lakh cusecs. However, the officials assured that steps are being taken to avoid any submergence.

PDFs’ shifting

1,999 - June
5,226 - July
9,069  - August

