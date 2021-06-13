TTD opens six more room reservation counters 

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has opened six more registration counters to provide accommodation to devotees.

TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy inaugurated the new counters on Saturday. After taking part in the puja performed on the occasion, Dharma Reddy said all arrangements at all the six locations were completed for registration of devotees’ names for provision of accommodation and allotment of rooms.

After SMS confirmation, devotees can go to sub-enquiry offices for payment of tariff and collection of room keys, the Additional EO said.

He appealed to devotees to take note of the new facilities developed for their convenience. Apart from the CRO, the new counters have become operational at GNC tollgate (near luggage centre), Balaji bus station, Kausthubham and Ram Bagicha rest houses and MBC.