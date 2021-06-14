100-day clean drive in 13,095 villages to start from July 8

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam, a 100-day sanitation advocacy campaign to be taken up in the State from July 8, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy will be holding a video conference with the newly-elected sarpanches across the State on Monday to discuss various strategies for the successful implementation of the programme. As many as 13,095 sarpanches will be responsible for transforming their villages into visually clean.

According to panchayat raj department officials, the JSS is a people participatory campaign and will be led by people’s representatives.Manam Mana Parisubratha (MMPS), a sanitation drive with people’s participation, was successfully initiated in 2020 in two phases in over 6,000 villages. Now, the government decided to take up the JSS campaign in the 13,371 villages from June 8.

Swachha Sankalpam

100 % solid waste management (From door-to-door collection to treatment)

100 % liquid waste management (From generation to treatment)

Revenue model from the end products of waste treatment

Enhancing institutional cleanliness

Encouraging people’s contributions towards village sanitation activities

Ensuring community engagement and participation in elimination of garbage vulnerable points and water logging areas

Achieving visual cleanliness