12,000 out-of-school youths identified in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 11,968 out-of-school youngsters below 18 years have been identified in Guntur district after a survey by the education department. Out of them, 5,223 are below 14.Over 650 cluster resource persons and part-time instructors carried out the survey, which kicked off in April amid a pandemic. The officials found out that there was a delay in data, and information about the children identified in past surveys were not updated.

According to the department, most of such children help their parents in farming. After the parents were motivated to send their kids back to schools, 3,495 children sought admissions to seasonal hostels, 1,524 to non-residential schools, 1,683 to madrasas, and 771 to residential schools. They will be given admission in institutions of their preference in the next academic year. The department conducts such surveys to achieve the target of 100 per cent literacy rate in the state.