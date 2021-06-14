BJP to stage stir against property tax hike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP state unit has decided to protest against the hike in property tax by the YSRC government especially in difficult times such as COVID 19. The party also opposed the government’s decision to monetise public properties and said it will also explore legal options to fight the same.

The BJP held a meeting on Sunday in Vijayawada in which union minister and state in-charge V Muraleedharan, co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, national joint secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari and others discussed issues related to AP and the alleged failures of the government. State general secretary PVN Madhav said, “ We will protest the hike in property tax until the decision is dropped. When other states announced waiver considering the tough times, our state government has decided to heavily burden the people.”