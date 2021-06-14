STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Foundation stone laid for Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu village

The government of Jammu on April 1 approved the proposal to allot land to the TTD on lease for 40 years for building the temple and allied infrastructure.

Published: 14th June 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Majhin village of Jammu on Sund

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The foundation stone was laid for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Majhin village of Jammu on Sunday.The temple will be built on 62.06 acre land in Majhin village in Jammu and is scheduled to be completed in 18 months in two phases with a cost of Rs 33.22 crore.

The temple will be managed by the TTD. The government of Jammu on April 1 approved the proposal to allot land to the TTD on lease for 40 years for building the temple and allied infrastructure. With the allotment of land, the TTD has commenced the construction of the Srivari temple for which the pooja was  performed on Sunday.

Starting with Ganapathi Puja, pundits performed Viswaksena Puja, Punyahavachanam, Agnipratistha and Vastu Homam at the site.The sacred ‘kalasams’ were brought to Yagashala by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and they performed Abhishekam to the stone kept in the construction area. This was followed by Silanyasa Puja, Chaturveda Parayanam, Navagraha Stotra Parayanam, Maha Vishnu Puja and then the stone was consecrated in the ground and special puja was performed.

Later, Jammu Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was briefed about the plan of the upcoming temple and other amenities.Apart from the temple, Mukha Mandapam, Vahana Mandapam, Potu, Veda Pathashala, parking, Pilgrims Amenities Complex and others would be constructed.Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Dr Jitendra Singh and  TTD Board Member Govinda Hari were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp