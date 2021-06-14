Foundation stone laid for Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu village

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The foundation stone was laid for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Majhin village of Jammu on Sunday.The temple will be built on 62.06 acre land in Majhin village in Jammu and is scheduled to be completed in 18 months in two phases with a cost of Rs 33.22 crore.

The temple will be managed by the TTD. The government of Jammu on April 1 approved the proposal to allot land to the TTD on lease for 40 years for building the temple and allied infrastructure. With the allotment of land, the TTD has commenced the construction of the Srivari temple for which the pooja was performed on Sunday.

Starting with Ganapathi Puja, pundits performed Viswaksena Puja, Punyahavachanam, Agnipratistha and Vastu Homam at the site.The sacred ‘kalasams’ were brought to Yagashala by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and they performed Abhishekam to the stone kept in the construction area. This was followed by Silanyasa Puja, Chaturveda Parayanam, Navagraha Stotra Parayanam, Maha Vishnu Puja and then the stone was consecrated in the ground and special puja was performed.

Later, Jammu Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was briefed about the plan of the upcoming temple and other amenities.Apart from the temple, Mukha Mandapam, Vahana Mandapam, Potu, Veda Pathashala, parking, Pilgrims Amenities Complex and others would be constructed.Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Dr Jitendra Singh and TTD Board Member Govinda Hari were present.