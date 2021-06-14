STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gross enrolment ratio in higher education up by 3%, reveals report

The GER has increased almost 3 per cent when compared to the data from the previous report released for 2018-19. 

Published: 14th June 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A threefold focussed transitional strategy is needed for promoting the use of the mother language in higher education.
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education in Andhra Pradesh is 35.2 per cent, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20 report released on Thursday. GER is the ratio of enrolment in higher education to the population in the eligible age group (18-23 years). According to the report, Sikkim tops the list with a GER of 75.8 per cent, followed by Chandigarh at 52.1 per cent; AP is in the twelfth position. The GER has increased almost 3 per cent when compared to the data from the previous report released for 2018-19. 

For male students, the ratio is 38.3 per cent, while it is 32.2 per cent for female students. For SC category, the GER in the state is 31.2 per cent and 29.4 per cent for ST category. Out of the 11,79,687 students enroled in undergraduate colleges, 5,61,805 are women and 6,17,882 men. In the PG category, the total number of enrolments stood at 1,41,663 (68,039 women and 73,624 men). 

“Gross Enrolment Ratio for females in all social group is highest in Sikkim with 67.6 per cent. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Punjab, Telangana and Uttarakhand also have GER of more than 30% for female in all categories,” according to the report released by the Union HRD Ministry.

GER in the state improved from 30.8 per cent to 35.2 per cent in five years. As per the report, the ratio of female students increased from 26.9 per cent in 2015-16 to 32.2 per cent in 2019-20. GER of male students, which increased from 34.7 per cent to 38.3 per cent, is due to the increasing awareness about education after graduation, experts said. Also, a majority of colleges (78.6 per cent) in the country are privately managed; state-wise, Andhra Pradesh (81 per cent) is on the top of the list, followed by Telangana (80 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (78.5 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (77.6 per cent). 

The report also states that the number of government institutions in Andhra Pradesh jumped from 1,66,913 in 2015-16 to 1,76,975 in 2019-20. While the enrolment in the government colleges also saw a rise, there was an increase in the headcount of private-unaided colleges—from 9,03,005 to 10,46,189. Another factor leading to the rise in GER, as the numbers suggest, is the increase in the number of private institutes. The total number of colleges (including aided and unaided) went up from 2,532 to 2,750 in the state. The report also throws light on the fact that more students are pursuing PhDs. 

For 18-23 age group

AP’s GER increased almost 3% since the previous report for 2018-19 was released 
GER increased from 30.8% to 35.2 % in five years
Ratio of female students increased from 26.9% in 2015-16 to 32.2 & in 2019-20 
Ratio of male students increased from 34.7% to 38.3% 
No. of government institutions jumps from 1.66L to 1.76 L in 5 yrs 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gross Enrolment Ratio AISHE Higher Education
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp