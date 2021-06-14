STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nellore nurse undergoing treatment for black fungus commits suicide

The RDO, who launched a probe after speaking to the doctors and other patients at SVIMS, said the woman was under severe pain after the surgery.

Published: 14th June 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A 60-year-old nurse, who was undergoing treatment for mucormycosis (black fungus), allegedly committed suicide at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati on Sunday morning. According to revenue divisional officer Kanaka Narasa Reddy, the woman was from Nellore city and worked as a nurse in a private hospital in the city. She had tested positive for Covid on May 4, and recovered on May 13. 

The woman was admitted to SVIMS with symptoms of black fungus on May 25, and underwent a surgery on June 10. She was suffering from extreme pain, which is said to be the reason why she took the extreme step in the early hours of Sunday. The RDO, who launched a probe after speaking to the doctors and other patients at SVIMS, said the woman was under severe pain after the surgery. The body was later shifted to S V R Ruia. 

Her relatives, however, accused the hospital authorities of negligence in treatment. Attendants of other patients also accused the hospital of negligence, alleging that the hospital has a shortage of doctors and nurses. In another incident, kin of a  27-year-old who died at the Covid ward of SVIMS on Sunday, staged a protest and alleged the staff’s negligence for the death. The patient, a resident of Vayalpadu mandal of Chittoor district, was brought to the hospital on May 29 for Covid treatment. 

“My son had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for more than 20 days. Staff informed us that his condition was good. My son had asked the nursing staff to fix his oxygen pipe as it was leaking and he found it difficult to breathe,” the victim’s father said. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), responding to both the incidents, has sought details from the hospital management and the DMHO.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SVIMS Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp