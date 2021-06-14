Nellore nurse undergoing treatment for black fungus commits suicide

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A 60-year-old nurse, who was undergoing treatment for mucormycosis (black fungus), allegedly committed suicide at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati on Sunday morning. According to revenue divisional officer Kanaka Narasa Reddy, the woman was from Nellore city and worked as a nurse in a private hospital in the city. She had tested positive for Covid on May 4, and recovered on May 13.

The woman was admitted to SVIMS with symptoms of black fungus on May 25, and underwent a surgery on June 10. She was suffering from extreme pain, which is said to be the reason why she took the extreme step in the early hours of Sunday. The RDO, who launched a probe after speaking to the doctors and other patients at SVIMS, said the woman was under severe pain after the surgery. The body was later shifted to S V R Ruia.

Her relatives, however, accused the hospital authorities of negligence in treatment. Attendants of other patients also accused the hospital of negligence, alleging that the hospital has a shortage of doctors and nurses. In another incident, kin of a 27-year-old who died at the Covid ward of SVIMS on Sunday, staged a protest and alleged the staff’s negligence for the death. The patient, a resident of Vayalpadu mandal of Chittoor district, was brought to the hospital on May 29 for Covid treatment.

“My son had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for more than 20 days. Staff informed us that his condition was good. My son had asked the nursing staff to fix his oxygen pipe as it was leaking and he found it difficult to breathe,” the victim’s father said. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), responding to both the incidents, has sought details from the hospital management and the DMHO.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000