Recoveries surpass 17,000-mark

Active Covid cases come under 86,000; state reports 6,770 new infections, 58 deaths

Published: 14th June 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

A traffic cop feeding strays during curfew hours in Vizag on Sunday | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total Covid-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 17 lakh mark on Sunday as 12,492 patients got cured in 24 hours, even as the state reported 6,770 fresh cases of the infection. The active cases came under 86,000. Also, 58 people succumbed to coronavirus in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. With four more fatalities in the district, the overall deaths in Anantapur surpassed 1,000 mark, making it the sixth district in the state to do so.

The latest health bulletin released by State Command Control Room said the state tested another 1.02 lakh samples in a day at a positivity rate of 6.6 per cent. East Godavari was the only district that reported more than 1,000 new cases and its overall tally crossed 2.47 lakh. Chittoor stood second with 968 new infections; the lowest growth of 248 new cases were reported from Vizianagaram.After the fresh additions, the overall recoveries went past 17.12 lakh and the rate stood at 94.5 per cent. The state now has over 85,637 active cases, out of which 19,000-odd are in East Godavari and the lowest of 1,842 in Anantapur. Apart from East Godavari, Chittoor is the only district with more than 10,000 active cases.

