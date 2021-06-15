All districts report less than 900 cases in 24 hours 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The new Covid-19 infections in the State witnessed a major slump with none of the 13 districts reporting more than 900 new cases.The State recorded 4,549 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10,114 recoveries in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday. With the recoveries more than double the new infections, the caseload has come down to over 80,000.According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, above 80,000 samples were tested in the 24-hours span, which is more than 12,000 lesser than Sunday’s, from which 4,549 new infections emerged with a positivity rate of 5.2 per cent. The positivity rate, which touched almost 25 per cent at the peak of the second wave, has come down to 5.2 per cent. The overall samples tested in the State crossed 2.05 crore.

Chittoor reported the highest number of 860 new cases followed by 619 in East Godavari and 529 in West Godavari. All the remaining 10 districts logged less than 500 cases with the lowest of 182 in Nellore. With the fresh spike, the overall cases in East Godavari went past 2.48 lakh, the highest in the State, Kadapa 1.02 lakh and Vizianagaram 78,000.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall tally to 17.22 lakh with a recovery rate of 95 per cent. East Godavari has the most number of active cases, 18,108, and the lowest of 1,344 in Anantapur. Barring East Godavari and Chittoor (11,522), all the other districts have less than 9,000 active cases.

The overall fatalities is nearing 12,000. Another 59 fatalities took the overall deaths to 11,999 with the highest of 12 in Chittoor followed by eight in Prakasam, six in West Godavari, five in Krishna, four each in Anantapur, East Godavari and Srikakulam, three each in Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram and two each in Kadapa and Nellore.