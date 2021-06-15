STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM unveils annual credit plan of Rs 2,83,380 crore 

Published: 15th June 2021 08:11 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Monday unveiled the State annual credit plan for 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs 2,83,380 crore at the 215th State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting held at his camp office on Monday.Of the outlay of Rs 2,83,380 crore, 54 per cent, or Rs 1,48,500 crore, are agriculture loans. The target is to provide Rs 2,13,560 crore — 75.36 per cent of the State annual credit plan — as loans to the primary sector. 

The Chief Minister said stipulated targets were crossed in loan disbursement last year  and added that 105 per cent of targets were achieved in priority sectors and 114.16 per cent in agriculture sector. He said the role of banks in achieving growth is commendable. The efficiency of banks should be increased in certain areas like agri infra, other agriculture allied sectors, housing and education, he observed. The Chief Minister said schools and hospitals are being revamped under Nadu-Nedu  and focus is laid on developing infrastructure facilities in the agriculture sector. 

“As there are no tier-1 cities in AP, people are going to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai for treatment for tertiary care,’’ he said and added that medical infrastructure is being developed from village clinics to teaching hospitals across the state. He said that 16 new medical colleges are being set up and revolutionary changes were made in the agriculture sector and Rythu Bharosa Kendras were introduced with one RBK for every 2,000 population. These RBKs will support farmers in all aspects from providing certified quality seeds to selling the crop, he explained.  He said Agriculture infrastructure is being developed at the RBK level and  godowns, cold storages and all other facilities are being provided to farmers and added that secondary food processing units are being set up at Parliamentary constituency level. 

Jagan said many steps were being taken to empower women. As many as 17,000 new greenfield colonies are being constructed in which 28.30 lakh houses will be built. He said Rs 34,000 crore is being spent on this scheme and requested support of banks for making the housing project a reality. Participating in the meeting virtually, Union Bank MD, CEO Raj Kiran Roy said the Chief Minister took many measures to support people during the COVID pandemic and added that Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the top five performing States in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2020 as per the rankings released by Niti Aayog and congratulated the Chief Minister for the same. 

