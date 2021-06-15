STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex gratia for kin of health workers who died of Covid

This is in addition to the benefit under PM Garib Kalyan Package

Published: 15th June 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

COVID orphans

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state government on Monday announced ex gratia to immediate dependents of the regular health and medical department employees on Covid duty who succumbed to the disease. The ex-gratia is in addition to the benefit under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) insurance scheme of the Central government. The dependants are eligible for the benefit even if they are beneficiaries of other schemes, the government said.

As several doctors, nurses and other health staff on Covid-19 duty have died, the Health and Family Welfare commissioner had requested the government to provide immediate relief to the bereaved families.  Principal secretary (medical and health) Anil Kumar Singhal issued the orders asking district collectors to sanction the ex-gratia amounts for the immediate dependents of the deceased.

While issuing the guidelines, Singhal said the deceased employee should have died of Covid-19 after exposure to Covid environment--due to their posting for Covid management at a Covid Hospital, a Covid Care Centre or during house visits of patients.

Covid-19 positive and death certificates stating that the cause of death was Covid-19 are mandatory. .
The dependents waiting for declaration of their probation are also eligible for the ex-gratia. “The ex-gratia (by the state government) is in addition to any other benefits from insurance companies, organisations and institutions and other statutory payments by the Central/State Government,’’ Singhal said, adding the district collectors must verify all relevant documents before sanctioning the ex-gratia amounts. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked the official to study the possibilities of extending financial aid to doctors and paramedical staff in private hospitals. 

Ex-gratia amounts
Doctors  Rs 25 lakh
Staff Nurses  Rs 20 lakh
MNO/FNO  Rs 15 lakh 
All other staff Rs 10 lakh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid duty Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package insurance scheme Covid-19
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp