Ex gratia for kin of health workers who died of Covid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Monday announced ex gratia to immediate dependents of the regular health and medical department employees on Covid duty who succumbed to the disease. The ex-gratia is in addition to the benefit under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) insurance scheme of the Central government. The dependants are eligible for the benefit even if they are beneficiaries of other schemes, the government said.

As several doctors, nurses and other health staff on Covid-19 duty have died, the Health and Family Welfare commissioner had requested the government to provide immediate relief to the bereaved families. Principal secretary (medical and health) Anil Kumar Singhal issued the orders asking district collectors to sanction the ex-gratia amounts for the immediate dependents of the deceased.

While issuing the guidelines, Singhal said the deceased employee should have died of Covid-19 after exposure to Covid environment--due to their posting for Covid management at a Covid Hospital, a Covid Care Centre or during house visits of patients.

Covid-19 positive and death certificates stating that the cause of death was Covid-19 are mandatory. .

The dependents waiting for declaration of their probation are also eligible for the ex-gratia. “The ex-gratia (by the state government) is in addition to any other benefits from insurance companies, organisations and institutions and other statutory payments by the Central/State Government,’’ Singhal said, adding the district collectors must verify all relevant documents before sanctioning the ex-gratia amounts. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked the official to study the possibilities of extending financial aid to doctors and paramedical staff in private hospitals.

Ex-gratia amounts

Doctors Rs 25 lakh

Staff Nurses Rs 20 lakh

MNO/FNO Rs 15 lakh

All other staff Rs 10 lakh