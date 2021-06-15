STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor gives consent for appointment of four nominated MLCs 

 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by wife Bharati, called on Governor Biswabushan Harichandan here on Monday. 

Published: 15th June 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Thota Trimurthulu, Moshen Raju, Lella Appi Reddy, Ramesh Yadhav.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by wife Bharati, called on Governor Biswabushan Harichandan here on Monday. Though it is said the meeting was customary, sources said Jagan discussed the nomination of MLCs under the Governor quota, besides briefing the Governor over the recent developments in the state,The sources said the Governor gave consent for the appointment of four MLCs earlier on the day. The posts fell vacant after the tenure of Beeda Ravichandra, G Srinivasulu, TD Janardhan and P Samanthakamani ended on June 11. 

The state government had recommended Lella Appi Reddy from Guntur district, Thota Trimurthulu from East Godavari, Moshen Raju from West Godavari and Ramesh Yadhav from Kadapa for the MLC posts. 
 The Governor approved their nomination, and the four are likely to be sworn-in as MLCs once an official announcement is made. 

Out of the 58 MLC posts, eight are nominated under the Governor ’s quota, which could be considered as part of the ruling party’s strength in the Council. With the term of four MLCs, all belonging to the TDP, ending, the ruling party’s strength in the House will improve as it was in minority earlier. As of now, the TDP has 22 MLCs (excluding four in the Governor quota), YSRC has 13 (excluding the four likely to be nominated under the Governor quota), BJP one, and PDF while four others are independent. There are six vacant MLC posts, for which elections are to be conducted.

According to party sources, Moshen Raju, who was dropped for an MLC seat in the 11th hour, has been given the opportunity. Appireddy, who was kept from MLA election in 2019, was given the opportunity in the form of MLC. Ramesh Yadhav from Kadapa district, who could not be accommodated as MLC in the past owing to caste equations, was now given the chance. Ramesh was recently elected as the councilor from the 11th ward in Proddatur Municipality. His father Venkatasubbaiah had served as municipal chairman in the past and Yadhav, too, was assured of the post. However, the post went to the weavers’ community as part of caste equations.

