HC reinstates Ashok as chairman of MANSAS, Simhachalam temple trusts

Ashok challenged his removal and appointment of Sanchaitha on the grounds that the eldest member of the Gajapathi family shall head MANSAS Trust and Simhachalam Temple Trust Board.

TDP leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday struck down the GOs issued by the State government in March last year appointing Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as chairperson of Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust in Vizianagaram and Simhachalam Temple Trust Board. The court reinstated former Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as chairman of the two trusts. After removing Ashok as the chairman of the two trusts, the government appointed Sanchaita, daughter of his elder brother Anand Gajapathi Raju, as the chairperson.

Ashok challenged his removal and appointment of Sanchaitha on the grounds that the eldest member of the Gajapathi family shall head MANSAS Trust and Simhachalam Temple Trust Board. Justice M Venkata Ramana issued orders striking down the two GOs — one removing Ashok and the other appointing Sanchaiatha — apart from another GO by which the government appointed two others as members of MANSAS Trust.

The trust was set up by PVG Raju in 1958. Anand, elder son of PVG Raju, became the chairman of the trust after the demise of his father. Ashok took over the reins in 2016 after the death of Anand. In March, 2020, the YSRC government issued GO 72 removing Ashok from the post and appointed Sanchaita in his place.

Govt will file appeal against HC verdict: Vellampalli

Speaking to the media, Ashok said the High Court verdict once again proved that there is law and Constitution in the country. “I have to review the situation in 105 temples, which are under the trust,” he said. MANSAS Trust was set up with an objective to serve people and none of the allegations of irregularities during his tenure were proved, Ashok said. “The YSRC government should at least now respect the Constitution and rule of law,” he said, and added that he can make further comments on the issue after receiving the judgment copy.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said they would challenge the HC verdict. “No norms were violated in the process of appointment of new chairperson. We are yet to go through the copy of the judgment,’’ he said, adding that they would file an appeal against the High Court judgment. TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu described the HC verdict as a slap in the face of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In a statement, TDP chief asserted that once again it was proved that justice would eventually triumph over the unjust forces. He termed it a victory for Ashok and those dependent on dharmik activities of the trust.

