Nellore to see development works worth Rs 500 cr

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar has said a fourlane road would be constructed from Mypadu to 3rd Mile as part of the development works worth Rs 500 crore in Nellore. He also inspected the lining works of Sarvepalli Canal in Nellore and observed the quality of works. Anil Kumar said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reacted positively to construction of another flyover on River Penna in the city limits to ease traffic congestion. Later addressing a review meeting here on Monday, the minister directed the Task Force Committee members to prepare a plan of action to tackle the possible third Covid- 19 wave in the district.

He said experiences gained during the second wave would come in handy here. Stating that children may be affected during the third wave, he directed the officials to prepare a list of required medicines among others and procure them within a month. Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said the district has successfully faced the two Covid- 19 waves. About 28 per cent of the population in the district have been administered the vaccine first dose.

He explained that the district is among the top five districts in the country as far as vaccination is concerned. The Collector informed that they are going to make preparations before July 15, adding the Task Force has met and discussed the requirements for the third wave. Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, Nellore municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Trainee Collector Farman Ahmed Khan, Joint Collector T Bapi Reddy, ASP P Venkataratnam were present.