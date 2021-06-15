Rs 1,000-cr for construction of 4K buildings

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : The State government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore to the East Godavari district for construction of 4,492 government buildings, village secretariat offices, RBKs, YSR Health Centres and bulk milk cooling units. Construction of a few permanent buildings have been completed and several are under construction.

The authorities have ordered the concerned departments that the buildings should be completed within the deadline— RBKs by July 8, YSR health centers by July 31 and bulk milk cooling units by June-end. Joint Collector (Welfare) G Raja Kumari reviewed the construction works with all sections of the department. She suggested DRDA officials that the village secretariat offices should be completed under the MNREGS scheme.