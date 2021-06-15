Two commit suicide in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : A woman, along with her daughter, allegedly committed suicide depressed by her husband’s death due to Covid-19, on Monday. The woman Venkataramanamma (52) lost her husband Ramakrishna Reddy to the virus a few months ago. The police said the couple used to live in P Chintapalle in Putlur mandal and later shifted to Tadipatri town and were living at Bindala Colony since the past three years after the death of their only son.Aparna worked as a surveyor in Village Secretariat of Sanagala Gudur in Putluru mandal. The duo were reportedly desolate since the death of Ramakrishna Reddy.

Earlier, the duo reportedly attempted suicide by jumping before a running train, but were prevented by locals. On Monday, the duo were found dead in their home by the locals who alerted the police. The two might have consumed poison, the police said.

Suicide helpline OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040- 66202000