STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unable to repay Rs 30L to private financiers, Chittoor couple end life

He had a small business in native Gajulapelluru village.

Published: 15th June 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

​One thing led to another, and before he knew it, Chandra Mohan was neck-deep in debts which led to his death. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR :  An aged couple has allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide- laced drink sad over their inability to repay a debt. The incident occurred in their home at Gajulapelluru village on Sunday night. The incident came to light on Monday when relatives came to the house and found the bodies. The deceased have been identified as Ramachandraiah (60) and Munemma (55).

He had a small business in native Gajulapelluru village. The police said that the incident took place late Sunday night and both consumed the pesticide-laced drink after locking the door. When neighbours knocked on their door in the morning and there was no response, they peeped from a window and found the couple lying on the floor. As per preliminary probe, he had borrowed `30 lakh from private financiers and was finding it difficult to repay the debt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide debt
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp