Unable to repay Rs 30L to private financiers, Chittoor couple end life

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : An aged couple has allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide- laced drink sad over their inability to repay a debt. The incident occurred in their home at Gajulapelluru village on Sunday night. The incident came to light on Monday when relatives came to the house and found the bodies. The deceased have been identified as Ramachandraiah (60) and Munemma (55).

He had a small business in native Gajulapelluru village. The police said that the incident took place late Sunday night and both consumed the pesticide-laced drink after locking the door. When neighbours knocked on their door in the morning and there was no response, they peeped from a window and found the couple lying on the floor. As per preliminary probe, he had borrowed `30 lakh from private financiers and was finding it difficult to repay the debt.