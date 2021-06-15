STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will quit politics if charges proved, says ex-MLA Palla

Former MLA and Visakhapatnam TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao said he is ready to quit politics if officials can prove 49 acres are under his possession.

Published: 15th June 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 10:10 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former MLA and Visakhapatnam TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao said he is ready to quit politics if officials can prove 49 acres are under his possession. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he said there is a misinformation campaign that Rs 750 crore worth lands are under his possession. “Two feet fencing in the land in survey number 14 near the tank at Yadava Jaggarajupeta was removed... My property in lands 33/2 were not removed.”

He said he had given details of his lands in affidavits submitted in the elections of 2014 and 2019. He said his family members contested in nine elections, and they joined politics not to make money but as they want to serve the society. A part of the property was sold whenever they fought the elections, he said. “Though they lost several times they were still in politics due to support they enjoy from people,” the TDP leader said and added he went on an indefinite hunger strike in support of the agitation against privatisation of the steel plant.

“However, the YSR C leaders are trying to spread false allegations to bring disrepute to me politically,” he said, adding the entire land parcels encroached in Gajuwaka mandal were attributed to him even though he did not have any stake in those lands. Palla alleged the ruling party leaders are resorting to vengeance as he refused to join the party, and said he will give a strong reply to the accusations and attacks on him by the YSRC.

