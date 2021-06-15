STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC leader shoots dead relative over property row in Kadapa, ends life

According to information reaching here, at around 8 a.m. Parthasarathy Reddy went to the house of Sivaprasad Reddy and attempted to attack him with a knife.

Image for representation

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A 62-year-old YSRC party leader Shivaprasad Reddy shot dead his 45-year-old relative Parthasarathy Reddy, also from the same party, in Nallapureddypalle village of Pulivendula mandal, Kadapa district on Tuesday, allegedly over property disputes. 

According to information reaching here, at around 8 a.m. Parthasarathy Reddy went to the house of Sivaprasad Reddy and attempted to attack him with a knife. At that time, seemingly in self-defence, Sivaprasad Reddy shot Parthasrathy Reddy with his licensed revolver.  Parthasarathy Reddy died on the spot. 

Later, Sivaprasad Reddy, overcome with fear of being arrested, took his own life by shooting himself. He was rushed to Pulivendula Area Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. Additional forces were deployed at Pulivendula to ensure no untoward incidents happen. 

Bodies of Parthasarathy Reddy and Sivaprasad Reddy were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and the investigation is on. 

Andhra Pradesh Kadapa district property dispute deaths
Comments

