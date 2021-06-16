2.48 lakh people of Andhra Pradesh get Rs 248 crore under YSR Vahana Mithra scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 248.47 crore to 2,48,468 beneficiaries under the YSR Vahana Mithra, to help them in paying for insurance, fitness certificate, repair and other needs.

"This is the third year in a row that financial aid of Rs 10,000 each is being credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries under the programme," the Chief Minister said while virtually addressing the beneficiaries.

He explained that it not only helps the auto-drivers, taxiwallahs, but also common man travelling in the autos and taxis. "The amount being provided under the scheme is used to ensure the vehicle is fit and covered under insurance. It not only lessens the burden on the auto driver and taxi wallahs, but also ensures safety of the passengers," he asserted.

On the occasion, he said there is no need for those, who did not find their names in the list, to worry and said in next one month, they can apply for the scheme and measures will be taken to extend aid to them.

Jagan said during his 3,648 km padayatra on May 14, 2018, he made a promise in the Eluru meeting that he will extend financial aid to the auto-drivers and taxi-drivers, who came to him explaining their problems.

"They told me that they are unable to pay for insurance, fitness certificates as it costs around Rs 10,000 a year and are further burdened with increasing challans and compound fees and tax on enforcement. I promised them to help them and I kept my promise," he said.

This year, 42,932 drivers, who purchased new vehicles or got transfer of ownership of vehicles were added to the list of beneficiaries. Till date, Rs 759 crore financial aid including the latest Rs 248.47 crore were extended to the taxi drivers.

"That is, most of the beneficiaries were provided Rs 30,000 each in the last two years, so they can pay for the insurance of the vehicles, get fitness certification and pay for any repairs," Jagan said and asserted that such a scheme is not implemented anywhere in the country.

Taking exception to the criticism being leveled by the Opposition TDP, Jagan said there is an old adage, which says that who provides the most benefits, receives the brickbats.

"But unfortunately, their criticism lacks substance. Going by statistics, the amount collected in form of challans and compound fees and taxes was Rs 7.39 crore in 2015-16, Rs 9.68 crore in 2016-17, Rs 10.19 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 7.09 crore in 2018-19 (when TDP was in power), whereas it was reduced, when our government took over. Only Rs 68.44 lakh were collected in 2019-20 and Rs 35 lakh in 2020-21," he explained.

Stating that his government takes a humane approach and how best to help people, the Chief Minister said they do not escape from their responsibilities or promises made. He said that he did not know whether to laugh or pity them, when the TDP went on record to say the YSRC did injustices to auto drivers. Facts are there for everyone to see, he pointed out.