Andhra Pradesh chapter of IMA to protest violence against doctors

The IMA also demanded that the government to give 'martyrhood' to all deceased doctors and award solatium to their families under PMGKP.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern and anguish over the increasing physical attacks on doctors and 'unbridled' verbal tirade by Baba Ramdev against vaccination and COVID management, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to stage a protest on June 18.

However, there will not be any boycott of duties on the day. According to a press release issued by IMA-AP, doctors and other staff will gather in front of their hospitals wearing black dresses with black flags and placards.

Demanding the government to make strict security in every government and private hospitals mandatory, it said that the hospitals should be declared protected zones with mandatory police deployment to check attacks on the medical personnel. 

IMA also demanded stringent action against people spreading vaccine hesitancy, cheating gullible public with 'magic' remedies, and spreading false news.It requested the government to establish research cell and incubation centres, and constitute a consortium of Pharma companies and research wings such as CCMB, DRDO and ICMR to tackle post COVID-19 complications. Further it stressed on free universal vaccination for all on a war footing.

