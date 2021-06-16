Andhra Pradesh government to discuss on NEP with teachers on Thursday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With experts and teachers' unions raising concerns over the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the School Education Department has invited suggestions, and will hold a discussion on the issue with the associations, both recognised and unrecognised.

The meeting, to be chaired by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, is scheduled for Thursday at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi.

It may be recalled that the state government, on May 31, ordered for implementation of NEP 2020 and roll out of early childhood care and education (ECCE) at Anganwadis, primary and upper primary schools in a phased manner. As per the orders, the policy has recommendations for both school and higher education.

Municipal Teachers Federation president S Ramakrishna said in its recommendations the government proposed to teach students in 5+3+3+4 pattern. "On behalf of the federation, we appeal to the government to divide the pattern into 5+3+7 - 3 years for classes 3, 4 and 5 and 7 years for students of classes 6 to Inter," he said.

United Teachers Federation state honorary president P Babu Reddy urged the government to continue the primary school system.