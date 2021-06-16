Andhra Pradesh: State delegation to meet union minister Dharmendra Pradhan for Kakinada SEZ

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of officials from the state government led by Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy will meet Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the setting up of Petrochemical Complex in Kakinada Special Economic Zone.

The delegation consisting of Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven and other officials left for the national capital on Tuesday evening.

Kakinada Petro Complex is one of the provisions mentioned in the AP State Reorganisation Act and the delegation from the state will give a detailed presentation to the Union Minister. During his recent visit to New Delhi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed the Kakinada Petro Complex.

Responding positively, the Oil Minister, besides assuring that a petro complex will be set up in Andhra Pradesh, said a meeting will be organised with a delegation from the state and the officials of Petroleum Department to finalise the procedures.

Against such a backdrop, Goutham Reddy and government officials will attend the crucial meeting with Pradhan on Wednesday.