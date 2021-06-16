Andhra Pradesh: Unable to repay loans, postmaster kills self

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A postmaster working in Ungutur post office has committed suicide along with his wife in Pedda Avutupalli village on Tuesday. He had taken huge loans and was not able to repay them. While postmaster K Raghubabu died while he was rushed to Vijayawada government hospital, his wife Parvati’s health condition is reported to be stable.

Atkur police said the incident occurred on Tuesday when Raghubabu and Parvati consumed poison-laced soft drinks and lost consciousness. Noticing that the couple were in a serious condition, neighbours informed the police who shifted the duo to Ungutur general hospital. The doctors later referred them to a private hospital.

The police said Raghubabu was suspended recently in connection with misappropriation of funds and dereliction in duties. To run the family, he took loan from money-lenders. He was depressed when the financiers demanded him to repay the loan that he decided to end his life and his wife's as well.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)