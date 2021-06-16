COVID-19 vaccination for new moms to be expedited in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Group of Ministers on COVID-19 met on Tuesday to discuss various measures to be adopted as preparations for the possible third wave, which is expected to affect children the most.

According to a press release, it was decided that medical personnel would be trained in aspects of pediatrics and facilities at all government hospitals would be improved; health hubs will be created near residential localities.

Vaccination for mothers of children below five years will be expedited. Besides ensuring better infrastructure, required medicines should also be stocked in the hospitals, the ministers stressed. If needed, more doctors and paramedics should be recruited, they said.

The GoM, pointing out that black fungus cases have crossed the 2000 mark, asked the health department to focus on providing better treatment for mucormycosis patients, and warned of stern action against black marketing of essential injections.

"Though COVID-19 cases are decreasing, it is not the time to relax but to be alert to ensure the decline continues," they said. The meeting also discussed ways and means to make YSR Aarogyasri the best health scheme in the country.