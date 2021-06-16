Land acquired for three skill development colleges in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur district administration has completed the acquisition of land required for construction of skill development colleges (SDCs) in Guntur, Narasaraopet, and Bapatla Assembly segments.In Guntur, the officials have identified five acres of land in MBTS Polytechnic College premises.

In Narasaraopet, the college will be set up in Lingamguntla Agraharam village in an area of 3.6 acres and another college on the premises of Agriculture Engineering College in Bapatla. The revenue and district skill development department officials identified the lands and completed the acquisition process.

It may be noted the State government has decided to set up 30 such colleges one in every Assembly segment in the State to impart training in skillsets to jobless youth as per the industry requirements. District skill development officer Shaik Baji Babu told The New Indian Express the foundation stone for the construction of the colleges will be laid on July 8.

Various technical skill courses related to textile, construction, and food processing sectors will be provided in all three colleges. The State government has allocated Rs 40 crore for the development of each college to provide all facilities to the students.

Residential and non-residential accommodation will be provided to 240 students. The colleges would link up with the industrial training institutes and polytechnic colleges for better coordination. Already as many as 18 companies have come forward to coordinate with APSSDC to train the students, Shaik Baji Babu added.