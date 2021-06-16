NIT-AP takes ‘smart’ way for water harvesting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) students have developed a ‘Wi-Fi mounted microcontroller’ that can integrate sensors for smart harvesting of rainwater. NIT-AP’s Team LinkLer, which aims to address water shortage in Indian cities by deploying Deep Tech such as IoT and machine learning, has developed an end-to-end software stack that provides an easy interface to manage and control in-house water resources. The students have also designed an underground tank capable of holding the water for a long term. Also, the water treatment process can be monitored on a feedback IoT system.