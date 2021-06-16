STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remarks against CM: Andhra Pradesh HC grants conditional bail to suspended judge

The judge was barred from speaking to print and electronic media on the case and senior advocate Damalapati Srinivas, who appeared for him, was asked to advise his client to maintain restraint.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to suspended judge Sanku Ramakrishna in a case registered against him for his remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a TV debate. 

Hearing the bail petition of Ramakrishna, Justice Raghunandan Rao granted the bail and asked the petitioner to submit two sureties of Rs 50,000 and appear before the investigation officer, when summoned for questioning.

Further, he was barred from speaking to print and electronic media on the case and senior advocate Damalapati Srinivas, who appeared for Ramakrishna, was asked to advise his client to maintain restraint. A case was registered under different sections on April 15 and Ramakrishna was arrested. He was later sent to judicial custody. 

Earlier, public prosecutor K Srinivas Reddy said Ramarksinan is facing certain allegations and has been suspended as a judge.  He is found to be in the habit of making irresponsible and objectionable comments by participating in TV debates against the AP Civil Service Rules. 

