Six Maoists killed in 'encounter' with Greyhounds in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least six Maoists were reportedly killed in an alleged encounter with Greyhounds personnel in the dense agency area of Koyyur mandal in the district Wednesday morning. One of the slain Maoist is said to have been identified as a DCM commander hailing from Telangana State.

According to reports reaching here, Greyhounds personnel were combing the agency area following specific information about the presence of some top Maoist leaders in the Koyyur mandal forests. An exchange of fire took place when the Greyhounds personnel came across a group of Maoists near Teegalametta under the Mampa police station limits.

Six Maoists were reportedly killed in the exchange of fire while some others fled into the deep forests. Police recovered an AK 47, some revolvers and ammunition from the spot.

Additional forces were rushed to the spot to further intensify combing operations in the agency area. It is learnt that the police pressed helicopters to track the movement of Maoists in the dense forest area.

Senior police officials said they are yet to arrive at a conclusion on the number of Maoists killed or injured in the exchange of fire.