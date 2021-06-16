VIT-AP School of Law signs MoU to encourage mutual academic research

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An MoU was signed between the VIT-AP School of Law (VSL), VIT-AP University and Alpha Partners, NCR of Delhi virtually on Tuesday.

After signing the MoU, VIT-AP University Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said the varsity is committed to create a Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity and Law to encourage research and practical application of the law to future legal professionals.

He added the centres will work holistically to provide better solutions to the society and to provide legal empowerment to the people. "The academic collaboration with Alpha Partners would equip students to help industry and get practice ready in Corporate Law, Commercial Law, Real Estate Law, Transaction Services Law, Regulatory Services Law, Dispute Resolution, Intellectual Property Law, Labour and Employment Laws, Compliance and Regulatory Laws," he said.

Alpha Partners founder and managing partner Akshat Pande said VSL and Alpha Partners entered into MoU to facilitate academic collaboration between the two to promote academic research, capacity building, academic collaborative activities and including student internships and placement activities.