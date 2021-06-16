STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag steel plant unions serve one-day strike notice demanding wage revision

All unions have tried their best to convince the management for early commencement of wage negotiation with a positive approach.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All 16 unions of Vizag steel plant served a joint strike notice on the management on Tuesday to go on a one-day strike on June 29 demanding wage revision, which has been pending for since 2017 and also against disinvestment and decision to privatise units of SAIL and RINL.

In the notice addressed to CMD of RINL, they said workers of SAIL and RINL waited for 46 months for wage revision. Even during the pandemic, both contract and permanent workers of RINL strove to achieve turnaround of the company when the national economy was crippling.

All unions have tried their best to convince the management for early commencement of wage negotiation with a positive approach. They said their efforts went in vain as the management did not come forward with a respectable offer for wage revision. They said they already placed a charter of demands to settle the wage agreement for both permanent and contract workers.

They also demanded in the notice among other things 15 percent of MGB (minimum guaranteed benefit), 35 per cent increase in perks, variable DA, enhancement of management contribution to pension fund to 9 per cent, revision of wages of contractual workers and immediate recruitment of non-executives. 

