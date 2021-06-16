STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When will people from 18-45 age group get vaccinated against COVID: Andhra Pradesh HC

The court also asked the government to submit details of measures taken to protect advocates and give stipends to junior advocates.

A vegetable vendor receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A vegetable vendor receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to explain as to when the people in the 18-45 age group will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state. The court also asked the government to submit details of measures taken to protect advocates and give stipends to junior advocates. It also sought details on the pending due of Rs 75 crore to the Bar Council. 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswamy and Justice N Jayasurya heard a PIL filed by State Bar Council secretary Padmalath. In her petition, she sought the court to direct the State government to initiate measures for providing medical assistance to advocates and their family members in all the hospitals across the state.

The petitioner’s counsel A Satyaprasad informed the court that nearly 300 advocates have died due to COVID-19 in the State. The government sanctioned Rs 100 crore to the State Bar Council, but released only Rs 25 crore.

He argued that advocates are not getting vaccinated and said stipends for junior advocates were stopped. Special Government Pleader Chintala Suman said a special vaccination drive was held in Tadepalli recently but only 40-50 advocates had attended.  

At that time, the bench observed that there is a need for more publicity for the special drive in small towns. Suman said the government is ready to conduct vaccination camps for advocates in the districts, if the respective bar associations provide rooms for the same and explained that only those in the 45+ age group are being vaccinated. The case hearing was adjourned to July 9.

