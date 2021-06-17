Class 10 exams likely from July 26 to Aug 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Secondary Education has prepared the schedule to conduct class X examinations from July 26 to August 2, strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol. The SSC exam schedule will be submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting on education on Thursday for his approval.

Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu on Wednesday said a total of 6.28 lakh students will appear for the SSC examinations in the State. Arrangements are being made to conduct the exams at 4,000 centres across the State. About 80,000 teachers and support staff will be deployed to conduct the exams smoothly, he said.

“We have proposed to conduct the exams for seven papers only this academic year due to delay in reopening of schools after the Covid-induced lockdown against 11 papers in normal times. Answer scripts will be evaluated in August and results will be declared by September 2,” he said.

He further said the Board of Secondary Education had already reduced the SSC syllabus by 35 to 40 per cent for the academic year 2020-21. “The government had cancelled the exams last year due to Covid-19. This year too, the SSC exams scheduled from June 7, were postponed considering the second wave. If the exams are not conducted, students will suffer as SSC marks are crucial for them to get admission in colleges,” the School.

It may be recalled that several States have cancelled class X exams and promoted students by allotting grades based on the marks secured in internal exams. However, the State government is determined to conduct the class X examinations next month keeping in view the future of students.