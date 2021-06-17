STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM: It’s collectors’ failure if e-cropping is not done

Says Collectors should focus on registering every acre, every crop 

Published: 17th June 2021 10:05 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the enrolment of farmers in e-cropping is vital right from sowing the seeds to the stage of insurance, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Wednesday said it would be seen as the failure of collectors if there are any lapses in its implementation.Jagan, who reviewed a wide range of issues with the district collectors and SPs during the Spandana video conference, emphasised on e-cropping booking and said that Collectors and Joint Collectors should monitor at least 10 per cent of the e-cropping. 

He said the farmers must be given a receipt along with digital acknowledgment listing out all e-crop details, as input subsidy and crop insurance will be provided based on these details. The farmers should not be facing hassles because of the officials’ mistakes, he said and asked the officials to be cautious during the registration. The Collectors should focus on registering every acre, every crop with e-cropping, even though they are disputed lands. In the case of horticulture, e-cropping should be done irrespective of the season, he asserted. 

The Chief Minister said that quality seeds should be provided to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and directed the officials to keep a check on black marketing and spurious seeds by conducting regular inspections. “Provide premium seeds like chilli and cotton at RBKs and monitor stock points of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides,” he noted. The Chief Minister said that custom hiring centres  and hubs must be set up by providing machinery services at affordable prices to local farmers. Committees at the district-level should be set up by the farmers themselves, where they can decide on the machinery they could rent and its price. 

In the first phase, 3000 custom hiring centres will be launched in the RBKs on July 8, followed by the second phase in October and the third phase in January. The Chief Minister directed the officials to bring banking services to RBK level and told the Collectors to discuss it with the banks.It has been decided to construct 9,899 buildings for Bulk Milk Chilling Units (BMCUs), of which 352 have not yet been given administrative clearances. Nearly 38 per cent of building construction has not yet begun and Jagan directed the officials to give those permissions right away and start the construction of those buildings. “Similarly, we have set a target of constructing 2,633 buildings in the first phase for AMCUs, but only 1,946 of them are under construction although 2,583 building permits were approved”

He said it has been decided to construct 9,899 buildings for BMCUs, as these also provide reassurance to every dairy farmer on the quality of the milk they are supplying, how many liters, and how much money they get can be found on the spot by slip. This will prevent any fraud. Also, he told the officials to focus on MGNREGS works, as they are very important especially in the Covid-19 situation. He instructed the officials to constitute teams to monitor and review the construction of various buildings and observe fortnight celebrations from June 17- July 2. In regard to the secondary food processing units, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to complete the land identification process in each constituency by the month end. 

Schemes in June and July
Cheyutha scheme: June 22
YSR Bima: July 1
Vidhya Deevena and Kapu Nestam: July 
3000 custom hiring centres will be launched in the RBKs on July 8

