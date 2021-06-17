Curfew yields results in AP, more relaxations after June 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the partial curfew in effect in the State since May 5 would be extended further with more relaxations. The curfew yielded the desired results by containing the spread of Covid-19, he asserted.Reviewing the Covid-19 situation on Wednesday, Jagan said the strategy adopted by the State gave good results and the number of cases were coming down. “The positivity rate is coming down--from 25.56 per cent on May 15, it now stood at 5.97 per cent,’’ he said and added the same was done without impacting the economy or disrupting the livelihood of people.

Jagan asked the officials to continue the ongoing fever survey every week and cover every house. “If any person is found with Covid symptoms, test them and provide them treatment. If the person tests positive for Covid, take necessary follow up action immediately.’’

Medical staff collecting sample from a boy for Covid test at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

The CM wanted the officials to focus on those who show symptoms during the survey for testing. Anticipating that the number of cases would come down further in a week, Jagan said there might not be the necessity to conduct more number of tests in the coming days. Complimenting the district Sollectors for their work in containing the spread of the virus and implementing YSR Aarogyasri, the chief minister said 89 per cent of people have taken Covid treatment under Aarogyasri.

“As on date, over 16,000 people are undergoing Covid treatment in the state and, of them, more than 14 000 people are being treated under Aarogyasri.’’ He instructed the Collectors to ensure that private strictly follow the rules and regulations, and do not charge more than the prescribed rates. “Do not hesitate to shut down errant hospitals. Act tough against those who exploit the situation,’’ he said and added penalties should be imposed on first-time offenders, and cases be filed against repeat offenders. Jagan directed the officials to be focused even though the number of cases are declining. “Do not relax as there is a decline in cases,’’ he told the Collectors.