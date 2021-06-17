Gajapathi Raju visits temple after HC order 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Wednesday visited Simhachalam temple for the first time after the High Court ordered his reinstatement as chairman of Simhachalam and MANSAS trust boards.Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was targeting temple hereditary trustees, who are hardly 230 in numbers in the State.

He said 17 per cent of funds from assessable income of temples was going to the endowments department for maintenance of the temple. Steps should be taken to enhance the temple incomes instead of weakening them. He said temple lands issue should be solved after a thorough debate and there should not be any loss of revenue to the temple. “A temple hereditary trustee was denied entry to Ramatheertham temple after discretion issue.”