HC asks Centre to explain delay in setting up O2 plants 

Special Government Pleader C Suman informed the court that the State had made allocation of land for setting up the plants and the Centre was informed about the same.

Published: 17th June 2021 09:47 AM

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure against the Centre for not setting up oxygen plants even after sanctioning 50 plants to the State.A bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya was hearing PILs related to Covid management in the State. Amicus curiae senior advocate YV Ravi Prasad informed the court that the Centre was showing laxity in setting up of oxygen plants. He said the Centre had earlier told the court that it would set up 42 plants at government hospitals and 16 would come up in the first week of June.

Assistant Solicitor General N Harinadh informed the court that the works could not be taken up on a full scale due to non-availability of land. Special Government Pleader C Suman informed the court that the State had made allocation of land for setting up the plants and the Centre was informed about the same. The bench questioned the ASG as to why the Centre did not set up the plants.

The court asked the Centre to explain the hurdles in setting up the plants and asked the ASG to place the details before it.The SGP said there was a severe shortage of injections needed for treatment of black fungus. There are 1,385 active black fungus cases and of them 535 need Amphotericin-b.  The ASG said the Centre provided 8,460 vials of Amphotericin-b to the State two days ago. The hearing was posted to June 24.

