‘Panchagramala’ land issue will be solved: MP

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said Ashok Gajapati Raju was making undignified remarks.

Published: 17th June 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday reiterated that the government would solve the ‘panchagramala’ land issue and a compound will be constructed to protect Simhachalam temple lands.Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting of the committee on Simhachalam temple lands here, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to protect the interests of everyone who constructed houses in the lands. He said the Simhachalam trust board has decided to construct a 32-km compound wall to protect 4500 acres of temple land.

The MP said there was a need to protect 14,000 acres under MANSAS trust. “Besides, there are 14 educational institutions which are managed by a correspondent. There was no auditing for the last 10 years in the educational institutions. Forensic auditing will be conducted as per the request of MLAs and action will be taken if any discrepancies are found,” Vijayasai said. 

He said 135 acres were sold by MANSAS trust without valid permission. The court permission is needed to sell the trust lands but lands were sold after issuing GO, he said and criticised the TDP government’s action. He said no one will be spared if their involvement was found in land encroachments.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said Ashok Gajapati Raju was making undignified remarks. The minister said he was talking about development of temples which he forgot when he was a minister. Raju was making comments to foment rift between castes and communities, he said and added that severe action will be taken if anyone encroaches endowments lands.

Vijayasai Reddy YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy
