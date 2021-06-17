STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recovery rate nears 96%; 6,617 new cases

The remaining nine districts logged less than 500 new cases with the lowest of 217 in Kurnool.

Published: 17th June 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 10:08 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s coronavirus caseload increased to 18,26,751 as 6,617 fresh cases were added in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.recoveries rose to 17,43,176 after 10,228 patients got cured during the period. The new infections emerged from 1.01 lakh sample tests. The positivity rate stood at 6.5 per cent.

According to latest bulletin by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari was the only district that reported more than 1,000 cases while West Godavari, Prakasam and Chittoor reported more than 500 cases. The remaining nine districts logged less than 500 new cases with the lowest of 217 in Kurnool.

East Godavari reported the highest of 1,397 new infections taking its overall tally past 2.50 lakh, the highest in the state. With the fresh spike in cases, the overall cases in Chittoor district went past 2.10 lakh, 1.20 lakh in Kurnool and 1.24 lakh in Nellore. The spike in new cases was attributed to the rise in new infections in seven districts--Anantapur, East Godavari, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari.

Higher recoveries brought down the caseload further. After 10,228 more recovered from the virus, the state now has a recovery rate of 95.5 per cent. The active cases stood at 71,466--15,000-odd were in East Godavari and 10,232 in Nellore. 

Chittoor and Guntur districts reported nine fresh Covid-19 fatalities each, Anantapura, East Godavari, Krishna and Srikakulam five each, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari four each, Kurnool three, Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram two each.  The fatality rate in the state stood at 0.66 percent.

